Parliamentary elections started in Moldova

Elections in Moldova (Photo: Dumitru Doru/EPA)

On Sunday, September 28, parliamentary elections are being held in Moldova, with polling stations opening across the country at 07:00. This was reported by the media NewsMaker.

Citizens will elect 101 deputies for a four-year term. There are 22 electoral competitors in the race: 14 parties, four electoral blocs and four independent candidates.

To recognize the elections as valid, at least one-third of the voters on the lists must participate. At the same time, only those who pass the electoral threshold established by the current legislation will be elected to the parliament: 5% for parties, 7% for blocs and 2% for independent candidates.

In the 2025 parliamentary elections, postal voting was introduced for the first time for Moldovan citizens living in 10 countries. In total, the Central Election Commission approved a list of 301 polling stations opened in 41 countries.

At 07:00, polling stations opened across Moldova. They will work until 21:00.

Both local and international observers are monitoring the voting process. The first preliminary results are expected after the polls close.

Ana Teixanu, a student at Tsukuba University in Japan, became the first voter in the parliamentary elections in Moldova. She voted at a polling station opened at the Moldovan Embassy in Tokyo.