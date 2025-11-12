The United States imposes sanctions on Iran for drone production. The list includes companies from Ukraine

Iranian drones (Photo: GUR)

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions against a network of companies suspected of helping Iran produce missiles and drones. Among others, the list includes companies from Ukraine.

The sanctions targeted 32 individuals and legal entities from Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, China, India, Germany, Hong Kong, and Ukraine. According to Washington, they operated numerous procurement networks that support Iranian arms production.

"Around the world, Iran is using financial systems to launder money, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist operatives," said John Gurley, the U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for Combating Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

The Ministry of Finance noted that the Iranian procurement agent Bahram Tabibi, through the shell companies GK Imperativ Ukraine LLC (GK Imperativ) and Ekofera LLC (Ekofera), based in Ukraine, purchased and supplied aerospace materials to the Iranian aviation company HESA.

It is also alleged that Said Pahlavani Nejad was an intermediary between Ukrainian front companies and the Iranian side. He facilitated the sale of engine components, sensors and other equipment for UAVs.

The above companies and individuals are included in the US sanctions list for "providing or attempting to provide financial, material, technological or other support" Iran.

The Ministry of Finance said it expects the international community to fully implement the relevant UN sanctions against Iran.