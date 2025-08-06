The US approves contracts for the sale of equipment for M777 howitzers and other weapons to Ukraine

At the request of the Ukrainian government, the United States approved multimillion-dollar contracts for the sale of equipment and services

M777 (Photo: Joint Forces)

The U.S. Department of State has decided on two more contracts with Ukraine worth more than $200 million in total, which provide for the sale of military equipment and related services. This was reported by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The first contract is worth approximately $104 million. It provides for the sale of equipment, repair services and long-term support for M777 howitzers and related equipment to Ukraine.

The request came from the Ukrainian government.

Supplies will include technical assistance, training, instructions and other logistical and support elements.

"The proposed sale will improve Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with stronger local support capabilities. Ukraine will have no difficulty integrating these goods and services into its armed forces," the statement reads.

The main contractor will be BAE Systems (England).

The second contract is for approximately $99.5 million. It provides for the provision of transportation and logistics services and related equipment to Ukraine, which was also requested by Kyiv.

The contractor or contractors will be selected from approved suppliers.