The US Embassy in Ukraine responded to the Russian strike on Kyiv within a day

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv on June 17 (Photo: SES)

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has responded to the massive Russian-led airstrike on Kyiv on June 17 that killed at least 24 people in the capital. The U.S. mission expressed condolences and said the attack "contradicts President Trump's call to stop the killing."

The embassy's statement appeared a day after the attack on the social network X.

"Today, together with all of Ukraine, we join the day of mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the Russian attack on June 17. 21 dead, including a US citizen. More than 134 injured, including children. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," the statement said.

The American embassy stressed that the Russian attack contradicts US President Donald Trump's intentions to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"This senseless attack contradicts President Trump's call to stop the killing and end the war," the diplomats said.