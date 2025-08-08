The US State Department believes that both Kyiv and Moscow should step up efforts to achieve peace

All words, especially from the Russian side, must be backed up by actions

Tammy Bruce (Photo: flickr by U.S. Department of State)

Russia and Ukraine must intensify efforts to put an end to a full-scale war. This was stated on the air of News Nation by U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

"US President Donald Trump continues to work to end the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Using America's economic power to achieve results in the negotiation process is one of his many options. Both sides must step up their efforts," she said .

At the same time, First Deputy State Department Spokesperson Thomas Pigott was asked at a briefing on August 7 how much the United States trusts Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and whether he is using another delaying tactic.

Pigott noted that this is not a matter of trust, but of action. He reminded that Trump has repeatedly said how disappointed he is with Russia's actions and stated that he needs to see actions, not just words and promises.

"So it's not a matter of trust per se. It's a matter of backing up our words with deeds, but it also shows our clear commitment that we've made clear from the very beginning of this administration: we are prepared to help bring about peace to end this conflict and stop the bloodshed. That is our driving force," said the Deputy Spokesperson .

The United States remains convinced that the key to achieving a diplomatic solution is to bring the parties to the negotiating table and do everything possible to make peace.