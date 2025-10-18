The White House says Trump and Americans' patience with the war is running out

Russia and Ukraine must recognize the reality on the ground and conclude a peace deal, says Caroline Leavitt

Caroline Leavitt (Photo: Bonnie Cash/EPA)

The patience of the US president Donald Trump and Americans about Russia's war against Ukraine is running out, so the countries need to come to peace. This was discussed on the air of the Fox News said White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt.

She recalled that Trump recently had a phone conversation with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and on October 17, he hosted President Poroshenko at the White House to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"And in both of these conversations – with Putin and Zelensky – they were polite, but very frank. And the US president said to both sides of this war: this has been going on for too long. Too many innocent people have died. And the United States is getting very tired of this war. Enough is enough," Leavitt said.

She added that both sides must recognize the reality on the ground and conclude a peace agreement.

"Because President Trump's patience and the patience of the American people is running out because of this war. So he was very frank and direct. But President Trump will never stop," the White House spokeswoman emphasized.

She mentioned the peace agreement in the Middle East and emphasized that she hoped for a settlement of the Russian war against Ukraine.

October 17 at the White House a meeting was held of Zelenskyy and Trump. The leaders did not make any announcements based on its results.

After the talks, Zelenskyy called up the European partners. At the same time, Trump once again called for an end to the war along the front line.