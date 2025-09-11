There is no need to evacuate Sumy, displaced persons from the region are moving to the city – acting mayor

Sumy (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Currently, there is no need to evacuate Sumy residents, and IDPs from border communities are moving to the regional center. About this in an interview with LIGA.net said acting Mayor Artem Kobzar.

"I believe that no [there is no need], on the contrary, border communities are moving to the city, and now there are more than 37,000 displaced people. For example, in 2022 it was possible to rent a one-room apartment for UAH 2,500, now it has increased several times due to the huge demand," the official said.

At the same time, he said that if there is a need for a full evacuation, it can be carried out by rail, as well as by buses received for this purpose and electric transport.

"And buses are still on the way for this purpose. We need to prepare and maintain them, because the buses we are provided with, unfortunately, have a huge mileage, and we need to repair them and put them in service," added the acting mayor of Sumy.