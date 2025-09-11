In Sumy, Russia hits Holy Resurrection Cathedral with a drone, there is damage – photos

The temple building is the oldest in the city, and the temple itself is a symbol of Sumy

Holy Resurrection Cathedral (Photo: Andriy Mozgovyi/Wikipedia)

On the morning of September 11, a Russian drone hit the cathedral in the center of Sumy, which is a symbol of the city. This was reported to by Mayor Artem Kobzar.

As noted the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, the Holy Resurrection Cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) was damaged. It is the oldest stone building in Sumy and an architectural monument of national importance.

There is damage to the cathedral building as a result of the attack. However, according to Grigorov, no one was injured. As of 11:00 a.m., no complaints have been recorded from the cathedral staff, visitors, or passersby.

All the necessary services are working at the site, and the area is being inspected.

"The attack on such a shrine is another evidence of Russia's cynical crimes against civilians and our cultural heritage," Grigorov said .

The damaged cathedral (Photo: Sumy OVA)