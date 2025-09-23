Three African countries announced their withdrawal from the ICC

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced their withdrawal from the ICC and stated that they wanted to create "their own mechanisms to promote peace and justice"

Interim President of Mali Colonel Assimy Goyta, head of the military junta in Niger Abdourahmane Chiani and interim leader of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore (Photo: EPA)

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have announced their immediate withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), calling it "an instrument of neocolonialist repression." About this reports BBC News.

The three military-led countries issued a joint statement saying they would not recognize the court in The Hague, calling it "an instrument of neocolonial oppression."

"The ICC has proven itself incapable of addressing and prosecuting proven war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes of genocide and crimes of aggression," the three leaders said.

African leaders also said they want to create "their own mechanisms to promote peace and justice."

The ICC has yet to respond to the decisions of the three countries with close ties to Russia. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is in court custody.