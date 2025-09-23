Three African countries announced their withdrawal from the ICC
Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have announced their immediate withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), calling it "an instrument of neocolonialist repression." About this reports BBC News.
The three military-led countries issued a joint statement saying they would not recognize the court in The Hague, calling it "an instrument of neocolonial oppression."
"The ICC has proven itself incapable of addressing and prosecuting proven war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes of genocide and crimes of aggression," the three leaders said.
African leaders also said they want to create "their own mechanisms to promote peace and justice."
The ICC has yet to respond to the decisions of the three countries with close ties to Russia. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is in court custody.
- on March 17, 2023, the International Court of Justice in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Children's Rights Commissioner.
- on May 20, 2024, the ICC issued netanyahu's arrest warrant and the head of the Israeli Defense Ministry.
- april 3, 2025 Netanyahu arrives in Hungary to meet with Orban, despite the ICC arrest warrant.
- may 20, National Assembly of Hungary supported the proposal to withdraw countries from the International Criminal Court.
