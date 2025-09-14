Three helicopters from the Czech Republic redeployed to Poland after Russian drone attack
After the Russian drone attack, helicopters from the Czech Republic arrived in Poland, reported in the latter's Armed Forces.
"Today, three Czech helicopters arrived in Poland to strengthen the protection of the airspace on the eastern border of our close ally. They will depart for their final destination in the next few hours," the post, published around 19:00 Kyiv time, reads.
The Czech military noted that their pilots would begin protecting Polish airspace "in the near future."
The General Staff of the Polish Army added that Czech soldiers from this unit had already operated in the country when they provided assistance during the floods in the southwestern regions of Poland in 2024.
- On September 13 in Poland has begun NATO's Operation Eastern Sentinel in response to a Russian drone attack on the country three days earlier. Other Alliance partners also promised to provide military assistance to Warsaw.
- The next day, Polish president Nawrocki agreed to deployment of NATO allied troops on the territory of his country as part of a new NATO operation.
Comments (0)