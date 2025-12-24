To capture Myrnohrad, the Russians deployed about 10 units – military

Defense of Myrnohrad reinforced with additional forces and means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

605123483_1220896363556773_7285015038445481262_n

As the Russians are unable to establish control over Pokrovsk, they are increasing pressure on Myrnohrad. To capture the settlement, the enemy has concentrated about 10 units in the area, reported 7th Airborne Assault Corps.

The military noted that the capture of Myrnohrad is important for the Russians to further advance in the direction. To deter the Russians, the city's defense was reinforced with additional forces and means. In particular, the logistics "corridors" to the western part of the town were strengthened.

This allows us not to stop providing support in this area, the military noted.

The units of the 38th separate marine brigade and the 79th separate air assault brigade are working to detect and eliminate the Russians. The focus is on the areas where the enemy is most actively trying to penetrate the city.

Since the beginning of December, marines and paratroopers have eliminated and "disabled" 207 occupants in the area of Myrnohrad. They also managed to destroy and damage one tank, three armored combat vehicles, one cannon, one Grad, six vehicles and 34 units of various drones.