To counteract Moscow: Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania agree to establish a forum of historians
As part of the Lublin Triangle, Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland have agreed to establish a forum of historians to solve problems and deprive Russia of "the slightest opportunity to undermine the unity" of the three countries. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.
According to him, the forum will become a platform for joint research and dialogue on important and complex topics in the common history of the three countries.
"We have to seek understanding, resolve problematic issues and thus deprive Moscow of the slightest opportunity to undermine our unity," Sybiha said.
Ukraine and Poland already have a joint group for historical dialogue, which operates with the participation of the ministries of culture and national memory institutes of the two countries.
On July 10, on the eve of the new Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Volyn Tragedy in Poland, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that Kyiv stands for an honest, responsible and balanced historical dialogue, free from politicization and unilateral interpretations, and counts on the prudence of Polish partners in assessing the events of the common historical past.
- Poland's newly elected President Nawrocki, who will take office in August, is the director of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance. During the election, he speculated on the topic of The Volhynia tragedy and opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO.
- After the election, he stated that hopes to continue cooperation with Ukraine based on mutual respect and understanding. At the same time, Navrotsky later said that he is currently against Ukraine's European integration, arguing that other EU countries "have their own interests."
- At the same time, the newly elected president of Poland opposes the current Russian Federation and dictator Putin, and in the aggressor country itself, he is wanted in the case of demolishing monuments to the Soviet army.
- In July, Navrotsky called on President Zelensky scale up exhumations of the bodies of victims of the Volhynia tragedy. In Lutsk a mass was held for the victims.
