To counteract Moscow: Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania agree to establish a forum of historians

The institution will become a platform for joint research and dialogue on important and complex topics of the common history of the three countries, said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Andriy Sybiha, Radoslav Sikorsky and Kęstutis Budrys (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

As part of the Lublin Triangle, Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland have agreed to establish a forum of historians to solve problems and deprive Russia of "the slightest opportunity to undermine the unity" of the three countries. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

According to him, the forum will become a platform for joint research and dialogue on important and complex topics in the common history of the three countries.

"We have to seek understanding, resolve problematic issues and thus deprive Moscow of the slightest opportunity to undermine our unity," Sybiha said.

The Lublin Triangle is a regional alliance for political, economic, cultural and social cooperation between Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. Its goal is to strengthen the dialogue between the countries, support Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO, and jointly counter Russian aggression in Ukraine.



Ukraine and Poland already have a joint group for historical dialogue, which operates with the participation of the ministries of culture and national memory institutes of the two countries.

On July 10, on the eve of the new Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Volyn Tragedy in Poland, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that Kyiv stands for an honest, responsible and balanced historical dialogue, free from politicization and unilateral interpretations, and counts on the prudence of Polish partners in assessing the events of the common historical past.