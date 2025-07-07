Poland has set the date when Nawrocki will become president

The National Assembly has been convened for the inauguration of the newly elected head of state

Karol Nawrocki (Photo: Darek Delmanowicz / EPA)

The newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, will take the oath of office and assume his duties on August 6. This was announced by the Sejm (lower house of parliament) on the social media platform X.

The Marshal (Speaker) of the Sejm, Szymon Hołownia, signed the decree convening the National Assembly for Nawrocki to take the oath.

The relevant meeting will take place in the Sejm's meeting hall on the morning of August 6.

Earlier, at the end of June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would "do everything that depends on it" to further strengthen relations with Poland, even under the newly elected president.

Later, Nawrocki stated "with full confidence" that he would meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, noting that both countries have many common interests and goals.