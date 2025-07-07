Poland has set the date when Nawrocki will become president
The newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, will take the oath of office and assume his duties on August 6. This was announced by the Sejm (lower house of parliament) on the social media platform X.
The Marshal (Speaker) of the Sejm, Szymon Hołownia, signed the decree convening the National Assembly for Nawrocki to take the oath.
The relevant meeting will take place in the Sejm's meeting hall on the morning of August 6.
Earlier, at the end of June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would "do everything that depends on it" to further strengthen relations with Poland, even under the newly elected president.
Later, Nawrocki stated "with full confidence" that he would meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, noting that both countries have many common interests and goals.
- Nawrocki is the director of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance. During the elections, he speculated on the topic of the Volhynia tragedy and opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO.
- After the election, he stated that he hoped for the continuation of cooperation with Ukraine, based on mutual respect and understanding. At the same time, Navrotskiy later announced that he was currently against Ukraine's European integration, justifying this by the fact that other EU countries "have their own interests."
- At the same time, the newly elected president of Poland opposes the current Russian Federation and dictator Putin, and in the aggressor country itself, he has been declared wanted in connection with the demolition of monuments to the Soviet army.