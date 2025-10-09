Trump: All Hamas hostages to be released on October 13 or 14, Gaza deal to be signed in Egypt

The US President announced that Hamas militants should release all hostages in the first half of next week

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

Hamas militants are expected to release all hostages on October 13 or 14, and a final agreement on Gaza is scheduled to be signed in Egypt. About said uS president Donald Trump during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"We have secured the release of all remaining hostages (of Hamas – ed.), and they should be released on Monday or Tuesday (October 13 or 14 – ed.)," Trump said.

At the same time, he noted that the return of hostages is a complex process.

"I wouldn't want to tell you what you need to do to get them back," the US president added.

He also confirmed the intention to to go to the Middle East, which he first announced on Wednesday, October 8.

"We are working on a time frame, a precise time. We will go to Egypt, where we will have a signing, an additional signing (of the agreement – ed.)," the White House chief said.