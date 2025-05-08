Trump and Carney talked about Ukraine at first meeting – CBC

The US President preferred to hear the opinion of the new Canadian Prime Minister on an issue that concerns him

Donald Trump and Mark Carney (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

During the first meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on May 6, the Russian-Ukrainian war was discussed. Among global problems, the issue of achieving peace in Ukraine is one of the key ones for Trump, reports CBC, citing a senior Canadian official.

As the TV channel's interlocutor noted, Trump wanted to know Carney's opinion on the issues he was most concerned about: ending the war in Ukraine and containing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The unnamed official did not say exactly what the Canadian leader responded with.

Carney has previously expressed his support for Ukraine on several occasions. The first phone conversation between President Volodymyr Zelensky and the newly elected Canadian Prime Minister discussed the extension of sanctions against Russia and the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine.

The fact that the US president turned to Carney for advice on difficult issues for him was seen as an "encouraging sign" that Trump respects Canada's new leader and considers him a worthy equal, the official added.