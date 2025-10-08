Trump calls for jailing Chicago mayor and Illinois governor

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump has called for the imprisonment of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor Jay Robert Pritzker for "failing to protect" federal immigration officers (ICE). The American leader said this wrote in its social network Truth Social.

"The mayor of Chicago should be in jail for not protecting ICE officers! So should Governor Pritzker!" Trump wrote.

Recently, federal agents have launched an operation in Chicago aimed at detaining illegal immigrants, writes The Guardian.

The newspaper reported that Trump had authorized the deployment of 300 National Guard soldiers to Chicago to "restore order" and fight crime related to illegal migration.

The forces from Texas arrived in Chicago after a federal judge refused to block their deployment as part of a lawsuit filed by Illinois and the city against the Trump administration.

Journalists write that state and local politicians emphasize that any troops on the streets of an American city are permissible only in the event of an uprising or emergency. Trump and the White House, on the other hand, accuse Chicago's leadership of "aiding criminal immigrants."