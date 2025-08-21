Trump says he will join police and National Guard to patrol streets in Washington, D.C
U.S. President Donald Trump will take to the streets of Washington, D.C., with police and military on patrol. He said this in an interview with Newsmax reporter Todd Starnes.
"I think I will go out tonight together with the police and, of course, the military. So we will do our job. The National Guard is a great force. They've done a fantastic job," Trump said .
At the same time, a senior White House official said that the details of the evening are still being worked out and will be made public in the near future.
Trump's statement came a day after US Vice President J.D. Vance, Pentagon chief Pete Hagesse and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller visited the National Guard at Union Station, where their visit was drowned out by booing from protesters.
A week ago, Trump mobilized the National Guard to help police, saying "crime is out of control.".
- on June 8, riots broke out in Los Angeles over immigration raids, Trump deployed 2,000 National Guardsmen.
- On July 22, the Pentagon withdrew Marines from Los Angeles after protests over migrant deportations.
- On August 11, US President promised to evict homeless people from Washington and said he might use the National Guard to do so, Reuters reports.
Comments (0)