Trump says he will join police and National Guard to patrol streets in Washington, D.C

There are no details of the patrols with Trump's participation, but they are promised to be made public in the near future

Donald Trump with the military (Illustrative photo: EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS)

U.S. President Donald Trump will take to the streets of Washington, D.C., with police and military on patrol. He said this in an interview with Newsmax reporter Todd Starnes.

"I think I will go out tonight together with the police and, of course, the military. So we will do our job. The National Guard is a great force. They've done a fantastic job," Trump said .

At the same time, a senior White House official said that the details of the evening are still being worked out and will be made public in the near future.

Trump's statement came a day after US Vice President J.D. Vance, Pentagon chief Pete Hagesse and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller visited the National Guard at Union Station, where their visit was drowned out by booing from protesters.

A week ago, Trump mobilized the National Guard to help police, saying "crime is out of control.".