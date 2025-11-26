Trump denies setting a deadline for a "peace deal"
President of the United States Donald Trump denied any specific deadlines for concluding a "peace agreement" to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said that said during a conversation with journalists on board Air Force.
The head of the White House was asked whether the date of November 27 (Thanksgiving Day), which was previously sounded as a deadline for the adoption of a "peace plan." Last week, Trump said that "Thursday is the deadline."
"I don't have a deadline. I just... You know what is a deadline for me? When it's over," Trump replied.
He added that "everybody is losing a lot of people" and "tired of fighting."
In the same conversation, the head of the White House called "standard practice" for a conversation between an American special envoy Steve Witkoff and an aide to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Yuri Ushakov. During the dialogue, the American representative advised the Russian on how to further present the "peace agreement" proposals to the President of the United States.
- november 25, Trump said the Ukrainian government said that the parties are close to concluding a peace agreement in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
- On the same day, Trump instructed U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll with the Ukrainian side.
