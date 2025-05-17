Trump did not call Putin an obstacle to peace with Ukraine: He's tired and doesn't look good

The US President is convinced that without him there will be no progress between Ukraine and Russia

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/YURI GRIPAS)

US President Donald Trump did not want to call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin an obstacle to peace with Ukraine in an interview with Fox News. Instead, he recalled a "difficult" meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House.

"Listen, I had a very difficult meeting with Zelensky because I didn't like what he said. And he didn't make it easy. And I've always said that he has no trump cards, you know, I'm honest. And he has no trump cards," Trump said .

The US president said he needed a personal meeting with Putin, who, according to him, also wants one. Trump said that he "always felt" that a meeting on peace between Russia and Ukraine could not take place without him, as he believes that an agreement between Zelenskyy and Putin will not be reached.

The US president also said that he was tired of this process, and Putin, according to him, is also.

"We need to get together and I think we will probably schedule it. Because I'm tired of other people going around and meeting and stuff like that.".... I think Putin is tired of all this. He doesn't look good, and he wants to look good. Don't forget, this was supposed to be over in a week," he said.

At the same time, Trump dodged the question of additional sanctions against Russia, which he had previously said he might impose. He said that secondary sanctions are on the table and he will use them if necessary, but he would prefer not to.