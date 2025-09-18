Trump disagrees with Britain on Palestine recognition

Starmer and Trump agree that the situation in Gaza is "unbearable" and peace in the region is needed

Donald Trump and Keir Starmer (Photo: EPA/NEIL HALL)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he disagrees with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the issue of recognizing Palestine as a state. He said this at a press conference after a bilateral meeting.

Trump called October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, "one of the worst and most brutal days in world history." He demanded the release of all hostages and said he was "shocked" by the treatment of them in Hamas captivity.

"I want the hostages to be released right now. Right now. Not one, two, tomorrow we will give you three more. We have to remember October 7. I think everything will be fine, but it was a difficult period," he said .

When asked about recognizing a Palestinian state, the US president said he had some differences with Starmer on this issue.

"I have a disagreement with the prime minister on this. In fact, one of the few differences we have," Trump said.

At the same time, the British Prime Minister said that he is working with the US President on a "plan for peace in the region" and that Palestinian recognition should be considered in this context.

"We are in full agreement on the need for peace and a road map because the situation in Gaza is unbearable... I discussed this with the president, as expected, between two leaders who respect and love each other and want to find the best solution in the best way possible," Starmer said .