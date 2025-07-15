Trump: I'm not done with Putin, but I'm disappointed

US President says he trusts almost no one

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said he was "not done" with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but is disappointed with him. The politician told this to in an interview with to the British broadcaster BBC.

"No, I'm not done [with Putin], but I'm disappointed in him... I thought we made a deal four times, and then you come home and see that he just attacked a nursing home or something in Kyiv. I said: "What the hell was that?", said the head of the United States.

When asked if he trusted Putin, Trump replied: "I trust almost no one, to be honest with you." In March, the US president said that believes Putin about his alleged desire to establish peace, although he admits that Russia is bombing Ukraine.

The journalist asked how the US president works with someone he cannot trust.

"Well, that's not the question... I'm disappointed that it [ending the war] didn't happen," Trump replied.