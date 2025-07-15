Trump: I'm not done with Putin, but I'm disappointed
President of the United States Donald Trump said he was "not done" with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but is disappointed with him. The politician told this to in an interview with to the British broadcaster BBC.
"No, I'm not done [with Putin], but I'm disappointed in him... I thought we made a deal four times, and then you come home and see that he just attacked a nursing home or something in Kyiv. I said: "What the hell was that?", said the head of the United States.
When asked if he trusted Putin, Trump replied: "I trust almost no one, to be honest with you." In March, the US president said that believes Putin about his alleged desire to establish peace, although he admits that Russia is bombing Ukraine.
The journalist asked how the US president works with someone he cannot trust.
"Well, that's not the question... I'm disappointed that it [ending the war] didn't happen," Trump replied.
- on July 14, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Rutte, Trump said that the Alliance and the United States signed an agreement on the supply of weapons to Ukraine at the expense of Europe.
- The US President noted that due to this agreement, Ukraine could receive up to 17 Patriot air defense systems, and some of them will arrive in the country within a few days.
- Later, President Zelenskyy had conversations with Trump and Rutte and said that thanks to the new agreement, Ukraine will receive additional Patriots, as well as "other weapons" to protect the lives of its people and repel Russian assaults.
- The US President also gave Russia 50 days to conclude a peace agreement, otherwise threatened to impose secondary duties on countries that buy from the aggressor state.
