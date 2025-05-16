Trump likely won't travel to Istanbul after UAE visit – Sky news

US President will not visit Istanbul after it became known that Putin will not be there

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump said he will likely not travel to Turkey after his visit to the United Arab Emirates, but will return to the States, Sky News reported, citing a senior White House official.

The source said Trump would not visit Istanbul after it became known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not be present at the talks.

The day before, the US leader stated that he was ready to meet with Putin in Turkey if he came.

But, speaking in the UAE (the third and final stop on Trump's Middle East tour), the US president suggested that he would most likely go home next.

"We're leaving tomorrow (May 16. – Ed.)... It's almost 'destination unknown.' We get calls, 'Can you be here? Can you be there?' But we're probably going back to Washington, D.C.," Trump said.