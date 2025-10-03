Trump names deadline for Hamas surrender
President of the United States Donald Trump gave the Hamas terrorist group until the evening of Sunday, October 5, to agree to his peace plan for the Gaza Strip. This was stated by the head of the United States reported in its social network Truth Social.
According to him, after the massacre of October 7, 2023, more than 25,000 "soldiers" of the group were killed.
"Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, "GO," for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed. I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza," Trump wrote.
He also called on Hamas to immediately release all hostages and return the bodies of the dead prisoners, which is also a point of his peace plan.
The US president stressed that an agreement should be reached by 18:00 on October 5, Washington time (01:00 on October 6, Kyiv time).
"If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas," Trump said, adding that there will be peace in the Middle East "one way or the other."
- Trump's peace plan, announced on September 29, provides for amnesty for Hamas members and safe passage to other countries for those militants who want to leave Gaza.
- According to this plan, Israel will not occupy the Strip, and Hamas and other groups will not participate in the governance of Gaza (other points read here).
- Israel has already agreed to the plan. Trump said that if Hamas rejects the deal, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu "will have our [US] full support" to destroy the group.
- As of May 2025, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health, 53,000 Palestinians have died as a result of the Israeli operation in the Strip. Media The Guardian, +972 Magazine and Local Call with reference to classified Israeli intelligence data claimed that militants accounted for only 17% of the death toll, while the rest of the victims were civilians.
