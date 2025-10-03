Trump names deadline for Hamas surrender

US president says his Gaza deal is "last chance" for militants, promising them "hell"

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump gave the Hamas terrorist group until the evening of Sunday, October 5, to agree to his peace plan for the Gaza Strip. This was stated by the head of the United States reported in its social network Truth Social.

According to him, after the massacre of October 7, 2023, more than 25,000 "soldiers" of the group were killed.

"Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, "GO," for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed. I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza," Trump wrote.

He also called on Hamas to immediately release all hostages and return the bodies of the dead prisoners, which is also a point of his peace plan.

The US president stressed that an agreement should be reached by 18:00 on October 5, Washington time (01:00 on October 6, Kyiv time).

"If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas," Trump said, adding that there will be peace in the Middle East "one way or the other."