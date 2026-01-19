Trump: NATO has been telling Denmark for 20 years to get rid of the Russian threat in Greenland. But it failed

The US President once again rebuked Denmark for failing to counter the Russian threat in Greenland. He says the United States will do it now

Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

US President Donald Trump said that the United States will get rid of the Russian threat in Greenland, accusing Denmark of failing to do so. He wrote about this in his social network Truth Social .

"NATO has been telling Denmark for 20 years that 'it has to get rid of the Russian threat in Greenland'. Unfortunately, Denmark has not been able to do anything about it. Now the time has come and it will be done!!!" he wrote .

Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants to own Greenland in order to protect the island and the United States from Russia and China.

"If you look at the area just outside Greenland, you will see Russian and Chinese destroyers and Russian submarines everywhere. We will not allow Russia or China to occupy Greenland," he said on January 10 .

At the time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in response that the United States should not use other countries as an excuse to "pursue its own interests" and that China's activities in the Arctic are allegedly aimed solely at promoting peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.

january 12 Trump criticizes Greenland's defense, saying the island's defense is "just two dog sleds".

january 14 Danish Defense Minister says the country will continue to strengthen its military presence in Greenland, as well as pay more attention to conducting exercises within NATO.

After talks in the US, the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers spoke of "fundamental differences" with Trump.

Some European countries sent their military to Greenland as part of exercises.