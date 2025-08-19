Trump said that ending the war between Russia and Ukraine would help him get into heaven

Donald Trump (Photo: CRAIG LASSIG/EPA)

A peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv and the cessation of the deaths of Ukrainians and Russians will help get to paradise. So said the US President. Donald Trump explained explained his motives for mediating in the Russian-Ukrainian war in an interview with Fox News.

The American leader joked that he is currently "at the bottom rung" on the way to heaven, but would like to try to get to paradise.

"If I can save 7,000 people from death a week, I think that's pretty [significant]... I want to try to get into heaven, if possible. I heard that I'm actually at the very bottom rung. But if I can get into heaven, that will be one of the reasons," he said.

Trump emphasized that the US is not losing its soldiers in this war, but that Russians and Ukrainians are losing their lives.

"You know, we're not losing American lives. We're not losing American soldiers. We're losing Russians and Ukrainians... mostly soldiers. Some civilians, when the missiles hit the wrong places. I just want to put an end to it," Trump explained.