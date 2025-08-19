Trump says Zelenskiy "should be flexible"

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump expects his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be more flexible in negotiations to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine. He expressed this opinion in an interview with Fox News.

The US president said he has good relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, with whom he had a phone conversation the day before.

"But this is only important if we do something. Otherwise, I don't care about the relationship. I have a good relationship with him, but I want to get things done," Trump added.

He emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine is the most complicated among those he has managed to resolve.

"So I hope that President Putin will behave well. If not, the situation will be difficult. And I hope that President Zelensky will do what he has to do. Yes, he has to be flexible," the US President emphasized.

On August 18, Trump met with Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House. About this and other events, read in LIGA.net's chronicle of the talks .

. On the same day, the US president said that had begun preparing Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin.