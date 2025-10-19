Trump: US cannot give all its weapons to Ukraine
President of the United States Donald Trump said that the United States "cannot give Ukraine all the weapons" that Kyiv wants because it needs them. The American leader said this said in an interview with Fox News.
Trump said he was very kind to the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to Ukraine, but the United States cannot give away everything (weapons – ed.) because they will not have enough themselves.
"You see, we cannot give all our weapons to Ukraine. We simply cannot do that. I don't want to do that. I can't jeopardize the United States," the US president said.
Asked if he believed that Putin was open to the idea of ending the war without capturing a large part of Ukraine's territory, Trump replied that "he'll capture something."
"I mean, they fought and they have a lot of territory. I mean, he has captured some territory," he replied.
- october 14, Trump announcedsaid that during the meeting at the White House he would talk to Zelensky, in particular, about the transfer of Tomahawk to Ukraine.
- He admitted that during the conversation, the Russian dictator did not like the idea of transferring Tomahawks to Ukraine. At the same time, Trump said that America also needs these missiles.
- october 17 Zelensky after meeting with Trump said that no one has canceled the Tomahawk delivery.
- Axios wrote that Trump told Zelenskiy that does not intend to provide Kyiv Tomahawk, at least for the moment.
