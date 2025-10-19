Trump: US cannot give all its weapons to Ukraine

The US President said that the United States cannot give Ukraine all the requested weapons because America itself needs them

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that the United States "cannot give Ukraine all the weapons" that Kyiv wants because it needs them. The American leader said this said in an interview with Fox News.

Trump said he was very kind to the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to Ukraine, but the United States cannot give away everything (weapons – ed.) because they will not have enough themselves.

"You see, we cannot give all our weapons to Ukraine. We simply cannot do that. I don't want to do that. I can't jeopardize the United States," the US president said.

Asked if he believed that Putin was open to the idea of ending the war without capturing a large part of Ukraine's territory, Trump replied that "he'll capture something."

"I mean, they fought and they have a lot of territory. I mean, he has captured some territory," he replied.