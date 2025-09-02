Trump will make a new statement – White House

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump on September 2, he will make a new statement. This became known from his schedule, published by the White House press service.

Trump's speech is scheduled for 14:00 (approximately 21:00 Kyiv time). It is not yet known what exactly the US president will talk about.

september 2 is the "deadline" Trump gave to the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin to conclude a peace agreement with Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said that this week the United States will "very carefully consider" options for imposing sanctions against Russia after Putin stepped up his attacks on Ukraine.

The head of the US Treasury believes that with President Trump, "all options [regarding sanctions] remain on the table," and this week "we will consider them very carefully."