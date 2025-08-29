Rescue operations have been completed at the site of a house hit in Kyiv. The fate of eight people is unknown
Rescue operations have been completed at the site of a direct missile hit to a five-story building in Kyiv's Darnytsia district. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko .
Currently, the dismantling of the destroyed structures is underway at the site.
There are 22 known deaths in this one hit site alone, including four children. The youngest girl was not yet three years old .
In total, on the night of August 28, Russians killed 23 people in Kyiv. The fate of eight people is still unknown. Another 53 people were injured.
"When Russia chooses ballistics instead of diplomacy, continues to modernize its 'chess' for assassinations and develops cooperation with actors such as North Korea, it means that the world must react accordingly," Zelensky said .
He once again emphasized the need for sanctions and pressure to prevent Russians from feeling impunity.
- On the night of August 28, Russia massively attacked Ukraine, in particular Kyiv, as the enemy launched almost 600 drones and 31 missiles. In the capital, the consequences were recorded in seven districts. In the Darnytsia district – direct hit into a five-story building, destroyed the entrance.
- Damaged buildings of the European Union and British Council.
- One of 10 Ukrainian high-speed trains Hyundai Rotem, as well as the pharmaceutical warehouse of the Optima-Pharm joint venture.
- The blast wave damaged the office of the Saga Development development company located in the Chicago Central House complex. The founder of the company Andriy Vavrysh estimated the damage at $1 million .
- In addition,, Russia launched a missile strike on the Turkish plant Bayraktar in Ukraine.
- August 29 in the capital was declared a Day of Mourning for the victims.
