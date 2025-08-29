Rescue operations have been completed at the site of a house hit in Kyiv. The fate of eight people is unknown

A missile strike on a five-story building on the night of August 28 killed 22 people, 23 in total in Kyiv

Photo: Telegram / V_Zelensky_official

Rescue operations have been completed at the site of a direct missile hit to a five-story building in Kyiv's Darnytsia district. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko .

Currently, the dismantling of the destroyed structures is underway at the site.

There are 22 known deaths in this one hit site alone, including four children. The youngest girl was not yet three years old .

In total, on the night of August 28, Russians killed 23 people in Kyiv. The fate of eight people is still unknown. Another 53 people were injured.

"When Russia chooses ballistics instead of diplomacy, continues to modernize its 'chess' for assassinations and develops cooperation with actors such as North Korea, it means that the world must react accordingly," Zelensky said .

He once again emphasized the need for sanctions and pressure to prevent Russians from feeling impunity.