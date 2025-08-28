White House: Trump not happy with Russian attack on Kyiv, but not surprised

The White House spokeswoman also said that Trump wants the war to end, but "the leaders of the two countries must also want it to end."

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump "not satisfied, but not surprised" by Russia's massive attack on Kyiv, which killed 21 people. About this said white House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

"Я i know what he thinks because I talked to him about it. He was not happy about the news, but he was not surprised. These are two countries that have been at war for a very long time," Leavitt said when asked about Russia's attack.

At the same time, she noted that Russia had attacked Kyiv and Ukraine had attacked Russian oil refineries.

"The President is closely monitoring the situation, and unfortunately, the killings will continue as long as the war continues. That is why he wants to end it and is working on it more than anyone else," the spokeswoman added.

Levitt also said that Trump wants the war to end, but "the leaders of the two countries must also want it to end."