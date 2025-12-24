Trump's envoy to Greenland says the US is not seeking to "conquer" Denmark's territory

Jeff Landry (Photo: Samuel Corum/EPA)

Appointed by the President of the United States Donald Trump special envoy to Greenland, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry assured that the United States has no plans to "conquer" the territory of Denmark. His words are quoted by Associated Press.

According to Landry, the Trump administration intends to start a dialogue with the residents of the semi-autonomous Danish territory on the best way to develop this strategically important island.

In his first extensive comments after his appointment as envoy, he said that the Trump administration was not going to "try to conquer anyone" or "take over anyone's country."

His comments somewhat contradict the position of the American president, who has repeatedly stated that the United States needs to take control of the Arctic territory for its own security, and has not ruled out the use of military force to establish control over the mineral-rich island.

"I think that our discussions should be conducted directly with the people of Greenland – with the Greenlanders themselves. What do they want? What opportunities have they lost? Why haven't they received the protection they really deserve?" said Landry.

December 23, 2024, Trump said about the need for the United States to control Greenland.

On January 7, 2025, he said that Denmark should cede Greenland to the United States and did not rule out military coercion to do so. On March 30, he again did not reject use of military force to take control of Greenland.

December 21, Trump appointed an envoy in Greenland, which caused a new wave of criticism from Denmark.