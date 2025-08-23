Trump's special envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – source
On the occasion of the Independence Day, US presidential special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg will visit Kyiv. This was reported to LIGA.net by an informed interlocutor.
According to him, the American official will stay in Ukraine for two days – August 24 and 25.
Kellogg is expected to take part in Independence Day celebrations, a prayer breakfast, and meet with the country's leadership, the interlocutor reports.
If this trip takes place, it will be the second visit of the special envoy in the summer of 2025.
- Earlier, Kellogg visited Ukraine in mid-July – in particular, he discussed with president Zelensky steps by Kyiv and Washington to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- The head of state noted that the occupiers did not carry out massive attacks two nights in a row and attributed it to with dictator Putin's fear of the United States. However, on the third day of Kellogg's visit to the country, the occupiers again carried out a large-scale attack in Ukraine.
- Before the talks in Washington with Trump and European partners on August 18, Zelenskyy also met with Kellogg.
