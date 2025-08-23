Trump's special envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – source

American official will stay in Ukraine for two days, LIGA.net's interlocutor says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg (Illustrative photo from the visit of the Secretary of State in February 2025: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

On the occasion of the Independence Day, US presidential special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg will visit Kyiv. This was reported to LIGA.net by an informed interlocutor.

According to him, the American official will stay in Ukraine for two days – August 24 and 25.

Kellogg is expected to take part in Independence Day celebrations, a prayer breakfast, and meet with the country's leadership, the interlocutor reports.

If this trip takes place, it will be the second visit of the special envoy in the summer of 2025.