Zelensky met with Kellogg in Washington – video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg (Photo: OP)

On Monday, August 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Washington with the United States Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. This was reported in a comment to Ukrainian media by the president's spokesman, Serhiy Nikiforov.

The OP promised to publish details of the meeting later.

According to Ukrinform, they met at the Hay-Adams Hotel near the White House residence.

The President's press service released a video showing that the meeting was also attended by Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova , Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak, and his deputy Pavlo Palisa.

Later, Zelenskiy commented on the talks with Kellogg. He thanked for the meeting and for working together with the Ukrainian team.

Zelensky recalled that US President Donald Trump invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington. This is the first time this format of the meeting has been used.

"When it comes to peace for one person in Europe, it is about everyone in Europe. We are ready to continue to work as productively as possible to end the war and reliably guarantee security. These are the key things," the President emphasized .

The Head of State spoke about Russian shelling on the night of August 18, which killed two children and injured dozens of people.

"We discussed the situation on the battlefield, our strong diplomatic capabilities – of Ukraine and the whole of Europe together with America. Russia can only be forced to peace through force, and President Trump has that force. We have to do everything right to make peace happen," Zelensky summarized.