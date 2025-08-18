Sky News: Europe divided on where Trump, Zelenskiy and Putin will meet

Rome and Geneva are being considered for peace talks

Rome (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

The upcoming meeting of US President Donald Trump with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place in Europe, but the location has not yet been determined. This was reported by the British TV channel Sky News with reference to unnamed European diplomats.

Depending on how the meeting in Washington goes, American counterparts have asked European diplomats to be prepared for a trilateral meeting between Trump, Zelensky and Putin that could take place this week.

Unless there are last-minute changes, the US and the European Union have agreed to hold a meeting in Europe.

During a video call of the "coalition of the willing" last weekend, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni suggested Rome as a venue, and French President Emmanuel Macron suggested Geneva.

According to media reports, Zelenskyy and Trump favor Rome, and the Vatican in particular, but Putin is leaning toward Geneva.

The Italian and Swiss foreign ministries have expressed readiness to hold talks, and EU diplomats are also considering other options, including Budapest and Helsinki.