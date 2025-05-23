Turkish prosecutors ban all images of arrested Istanbul mayor

The ban also applies to recordings of Ekrem Imamoglu's speeches.

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu (Photo: ERDEM SAHIN/ERA)

The Istanbul prosecutor's office has banned the use of images of arrested Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, which has become another escalation in the confrontation with the opposition, Bloomberg reports .

The ban applies to all visual images and sound recordings of the opposition mayor in the city.

The move came days after tens of thousands of supporters of Imamoglu's opposition Republican People's Party gathered in Istanbul, demanding his release and criticizing the investigation as politically motivated.

It is noted that the ban was another escalation of the legal and political confrontation between the government and the opposition.

Police also detained at least 44 more people as part of an investigation into the municipal corruption case on which Imamoglu was arrested.