Tymoshenko paid all 33 million UAH bail

Yulia Tymoshenko (Photo: Batkivshchyna press service)

Yulia Tymoshenko, head of the Batkivshchyna faction, suspected of offering bribes to MPs, has been granted bail. This is LIGA.net confirmed the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The agency reported that the full amount of bail of UAH 33,280,000 was paid for the politician, appointed by HACC on January 16.

Tymoshenko herself wrote on Facebook that her team helped to post the bail.

Radio Liberty's Schemes project, with reference to interlocutors in law enforcement agencies, writes that the full amount of bail was paid by 10 individuals in payments ranging from UAH 180,000 to UAH 8 million.

Among them, according to Schemes, is Batkivshchyna MP Kostiantyn Bondariev, who is called one of the main sponsors of the political party and who paid UAH 5 million.

On January 20, UAH 13.65 million of bail was posted by two people associated with Bondariev, reported interlocutors of Ukrayinska Pravda among law enforcement officers.

Earlier, on January 15, the head of Batkivshchyna stated that she would not be able to pay the bail due to the blocking of his accounts.