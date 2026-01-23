Tymoshenko paid all 33 million UAH bail
Yulia Tymoshenko, head of the Batkivshchyna faction, suspected of offering bribes to MPs, has been granted bail. This is LIGA.net confirmed the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court.
The agency reported that the full amount of bail of UAH 33,280,000 was paid for the politician, appointed by HACC on January 16.
Tymoshenko herself wrote on Facebook that her team helped to post the bail.
Radio Liberty's Schemes project, with reference to interlocutors in law enforcement agencies, writes that the full amount of bail was paid by 10 individuals in payments ranging from UAH 180,000 to UAH 8 million.
Among them, according to Schemes, is Batkivshchyna MP Kostiantyn Bondariev, who is called one of the main sponsors of the political party and who paid UAH 5 million.
On January 20, UAH 13.65 million of bail was posted by two people associated with Bondariev, reported interlocutors of Ukrayinska Pravda among law enforcement officers.
Earlier, on January 15, the head of Batkivshchyna stated that she would not be able to pay the bail due to the blocking of his accounts.
- On January 14, NABU and SAPO announced Tymoshenko suspicion of offering bribes to MPs from other factions for voting. Law enforcement officers published "wiretapping", allegedly with a politician. She calls it "political order" against her.
- On the eve of serving the suspicion, the LIGA.net's interlocutor one of the "servants", commenting on the fact that the Rada failed to approve new ministerial appointments at the first time, argued that through its votes Batkivshchyna wanted to get certain personnel appointments.
- On January 20, president Zelenskyy said he saw no connection between the Tymoshenko investigation and the possible elections in Ukraine.
- On January 21, HACC arrested part of Tymoshenko's property.
