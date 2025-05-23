Zelensky: Ukraine adds Russian saboteurs and collaborators to prisoner exchange - Zelensky

On the afternoon of May 23, Ukraine and Russia held the first stage of a 1000-for-1000 exchange

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Telegram)

Ukraine is adding Russian saboteurs and collaborators to the prisoner exchange. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, commenting on the first stage of a large-scale exchange under the 1000-for-1000 formula.

The Head of State reminded that a few hours ago, a large-scale exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia had taken place, during which 390 Ukrainians - military and civilians - had been returned home.

He thanked everyone involved in the process.

"I would also like to thank our law enforcement officers today for adding Russian saboteurs and collaborators to the exchange fund," Zelensky said .

on May 23, Ukraine managed to return 270 military and 120 civilians from Russian captivity. The exchange will continue this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday. Among the liberated are three women and 387 men. The servicemen were from the Ukrainian Navy, Air Assault Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.