Zelensky: Ukraine adds Russian saboteurs and collaborators to prisoner exchange - Zelensky
Ukraine is adding Russian saboteurs and collaborators to the prisoner exchange. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, commenting on the first stage of a large-scale exchange under the 1000-for-1000 formula.
The Head of State reminded that a few hours ago, a large-scale exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia had taken place, during which 390 Ukrainians - military and civilians - had been returned home.
He thanked everyone involved in the process.
"I would also like to thank our law enforcement officers today for adding Russian saboteurs and collaborators to the exchange fund," Zelensky said .
on May 23, Ukraine managed to return 270 military and 120 civilians from Russian captivity. The exchange will continue this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday. Among the liberated are three women and 387 men. The servicemen were from the Ukrainian Navy, Air Assault Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
- Kyiv and Moscow agreed to a 1000-for-1000 exchange during negotiations in Istanbul on May 16. The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, then said that a large-scale exchange could take place "next week," i.e., this.
- The day before, on May 22, the President's Office reported that Ukraine had completed its part of the preparatory work for the 1000-for-1000 exchange with Russia, and US President Donald Trump said on the morning of May 23 that a large exchange between Ukraine and Russia had been agreed and would "take effect in the near future".