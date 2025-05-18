Ukraine attacked by record 270 "Shahed": there are consequences in Kyiv and three regions

As of 08:00, 88 "shaheds" have been confirmed downed in the east, north and center of the country

On the night of May 18, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with more than 270 drones, and air defense managed to shoot down 88 "shaheds". This was reported to by in the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, Russians launched 273 drones into Ukraine from Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo and Prymorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 08:00, 88 "Shahed" drones have been confirmed downed in the east, north and center of the country. 128 imitator drones – locally lost without negative consequences on the ground.

The attack affected Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions.

In Obukhiv district of Kyiv region , a woman was killed and three other people were injured, including a child. A private residential building was partially destroyed, windows in a neighboring multi-storey building were smashed.

The wreckage of a downed UAV was seen falling in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district . The roof of a non-residential building was damaged. The windows of an apartment in a residential building in the Solomyansky district were also damaged. In both cases, there were no casualties.

According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, Russians hit with "shaheds" on the Mezhivska community of Synelnykivsky district. An outbuilding and private houses were damaged there, but there were no casualties.