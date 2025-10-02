Ukraine breaks off diplomatic relations with Nicaragua

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that the Nicaraguan regime's recognition of the occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian "is null and void"

Daniel Ortega (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with the Republic of Nicaragua because it recognized the occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian. About this reported Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"Recognition by the Nicaraguan regime of the 'entity' of the Russian occupation administration in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea is null and void, will not have legal consequences and will not change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The ministry added that support for Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, an attempt to legitimize the seizure of part of Ukraine's territory by force, official recognition of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" and the opening of an illegal "honorary consulate of Nicaragua" in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Ukraine, testify to "Nicaragua's political identification with the aggressor state and the direct financial and political dependence of the Managua puppet regime on Moscow."