Ukraine first participated in the development of NATO's scientific and technical strategy

Specialists from the Ministry of Defense system have for the first time participated in the development of a new draft of NATO's Scientific and Technical Strategy. This was reported by the defense department.

Such participation was made possible by Ukraine's privileged membership in the NATO Science and Technology Organization (STO).

The Science and Technology Strategy is a basic document that defines the Alliance's goals and objectives in the field of science and technology for the next 6 years, and also outlines the policy that will be implemented by the NATO Science and Technology Council.

"The involvement of our specialists demonstrates the trust and interest of partners in strengthening cooperation with scientists from the Ministry of Defense system in the field of defense scientific research and development. Consolidation of efforts and proper coordination will help achieve progress in the implementation of the NATO Scientific and Technical Strategy," – emphasized Volodymyr Mirnenko, Director of the Department of Military Education and Science.

He also emphasized that the creation of a common scientific knowledge base and the development of scientific diplomacy will contribute to Ukraine's European integration aspirations and increase interoperability with Alliance member countries.

This, in turn, will strengthen the state's defense capabilities through the implementation of joint scientific developments and technological innovations.

Reference STO is a subsidiary body of NATO that works to meet the scientific and technical needs of the Alliance and Partner countries by generating and disseminating cutting-edge scientific knowledge, technological developments and innovations.