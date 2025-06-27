Ukraine is scaling up its potential in the production of drones, including interceptors – Zelenskyy
Ukraine is scaling up its potential in the production of drones, including interceptor drones. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address following a meeting of the Technology Council.
"There were detailed reports on drones – all issues. This includes finances, production, and necessary regulatory simplifications. The key goal is to produce as many drones as possible, specifically the types needed at the front lines and for city defense, while also taking into account the development of enemy technologies," the head of state said.
During the meeting, reports were given by the military command, the Ministry of Defense, and strategic industries, as well as intelligence reports regarding technological plans and Moscow's intentions.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is scaling up its potential in drone production, including the production of interceptors: "I have given several special instructions – without details for now. But the result should be obvious – an increase in production in Ukraine and for Ukraine."
- Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi reported that the effectiveness of Shahed interceptor drones is 70% – almost twice as much as that of mobile fire groups. At the same time, the latter have not yet lost their relevance, and there is a shortage of radar systems for interceptors, the military commander noted.
- President Zelenskyy stated that the potential of the Ukrainian defense industry exceeds $40 billion, but 40% of this amount is insufficiently funded.
- Defense Minister Umerov reported that Ukraine has the capacity to produce 4 million drones per year.