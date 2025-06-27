Ukraine is scaling up its potential in the production of drones, including interceptors – Zelenskyy

Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drones (illustrative photo Depositphotos)

Ukraine is scaling up its potential in the production of drones, including interceptor drones. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address following a meeting of the Technology Council.

"There were detailed reports on drones – all issues. This includes finances, production, and necessary regulatory simplifications. The key goal is to produce as many drones as possible, specifically the types needed at the front lines and for city defense, while also taking into account the development of enemy technologies," the head of state said.