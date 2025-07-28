Ukraine to receive 33,000 strike systems for AI drones

Tens of thousands of drone strike systems to be shipped to Ukraine by the end of the year

Drone (Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The US-German company Auterion will send 33,000 of its artificial intelligence drone strike systems to Ukraine by the end of the year under a new contract with the US Department of Defense. About this Financial Times said lorenz Mayer, Chief Executive Officer of Auterion.

It is noted that Ukraine already uses Auterion software in drones, but the new agreement is "ten times more ambitious."

According to Mayer, Auterion's drum systems consist of miniature Skynode computers running the company's software and include a camera and radio.

They can turn manually piloted drones into "artificial intelligence-based weapon systems" that cannot be jammed. They can also track a moving target at a distance of up to one kilometer.

Auterion received a contract from the Pentagon to supply systems worth approximately $50 million.

According to Meyer, the contract is part of the US government's security assistance to Ukraine. But it is not is part of the "mega deal" on droneswhich the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was discussing with his American counterpart Donald Trump.