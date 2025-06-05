Ukraine's Foreign Ministry advised Putin to "stop whining" about special operation "Web"

The hit Russian planes were refueled for another attack on Ukraine, the ministry stressed.

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to complaints from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about Ukraine's strikes on Russian airfields. The Kremlin is once again confusing cause and effect, as it is the aggressor and Ukraine is the defending state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a comment.

As diplomats emphasize, the UN General Assembly officially, in a series of resolutions, recognized the Russian Federation as a country committing aggression against Ukraine.

International law in such situations clearly provides for an inalienable right to individual or collective self-defense if an armed attack occurs against a UN member.

"This means that strikes on legitimate military targets in the Russian Federation are a permitted tool for defense against the aggressor, in particular, the protection of civilians from Russian missile and drone terror. It is also worth noting that the planes were vulnerable to strikes also because they were fueled and armed for another shelling of Ukrainian cities and communities, to kill our children, civilians and military personnel," the statement notes.

The Foreign Ministry also notes that there can be no equality between Ukrainian and Russian actions.

"Russia is an aggressor that carried out an illegal and unprovoked attack on our state. Ukraine is a country defending itself from aggression. Therefore, Russian strikes are by definition acts of aggression and terror, and Ukrainian ones are acts of self-defense," the statement emphasizes.

As diplomats point out, Russia is striking mostly civilians and trying to maximize civilian casualties.

The agency also recalled that Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire three months ago, but Russia is ignoring it, continuing the war and issuing ultimatums.

"Putin should stop whining about Ukrainian strikes on his planes and instead agree to at least a 30-day ceasefire, abandon unrealistic ultimatums, stop hiding from meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , and begin good-faith negotiations to establish a just and lasting peace. Ukraine is ready for this. Only Russia is stalling for time and looking for excuses to continue the war," the statement said.