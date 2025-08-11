Ukrainian defenders defeat occupants' command post in Donetsk region

The military has previously killed a Russian brigade with the call sign Dnepr

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Defense forces attacked the command center of one of the Russian brigades in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Defense forces continue to destroy command posts of the occupying Russian troops. The next target was the command post of the 85th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region," the statement said.

Preliminary, the strike killed the brigade commander with the call sign Dnepr and five operational personnel.

More information about the consequences of the damage is being clarified.