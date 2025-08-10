Ukrainian aviation hits occupants' command post in Kherson region

Intelligence reports that a bomb attack killed a commander and other leaders of the invaders' battalion near occupied Oleshky

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian Air Force servicemen successfully destroyed the command post of the occupants' battalion in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region, reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"A precision bombing strike by the Air Force successfully hit the command post of the occupants' battalion in the Oleshky area," the command said.

Preliminarily, 25 invaders were killed, at least 11 were wounded.

According to intelligence reports, the liquidated included the commander, chief of staff, chief of engineering service and commander of one of the battalion's platoons.

Oleshky is a town on the left bank of the Kherson region, occupied on the first day of the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. The distance from the settlement to the regional center is about 3.5 kilometers.

Map: DeepState