Ukrainian defenders hit Transneft oil pumping station on September 7 – Magyar
On the night of September 7, Ukrainian defenders from the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Vtorovo oil pumping station of the occupiers' state-owned company Transneft in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation. About it reported USF commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi.
Combat operation was conducted by the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces
According to Brovdi, after the strike, the station was "slightly damaged" and stopped pumping diesel fuel to the Moscow Ring Oil Pipeline.
The commander noted that the facility was hit "numerous times."
He announced the continuation of such strikes.
The distance from this station to the Russian-Ukrainian border is more than 600 kilometers in a straight line:
- The General Staff reported that on the night of September 7, the defenders struck a line-production dispatch station near the settlement of Naitopovichi in Bryansk region, the Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar region and the locations of Russian occupiers' personnel in Kursk region.
- Special operations forces claim that they hit the Ilsky refinery in cooperation with the Russian underground.
- In the evening of September 8, in the temporarily occupied settlements of Donetsk region, explosions were heard. OSINT analysts reported hits, in particular, on the former Topaz metallurgical plant in Donetsk, which was repeatedly used by the invaders as a base for military equipment and personnel.
