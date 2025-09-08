Ukrainian defenders hit Transneft oil pumping station on September 7 – Magyar

As a result of the attack, the facility stopped pumping diesel fuel to the Moscow Ring Pipeline, the commander said

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

On the night of September 7, Ukrainian defenders from the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Vtorovo oil pumping station of the occupiers' state-owned company Transneft in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation. About it reported USF commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi.

Combat operation was conducted by the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces

According to Brovdi, after the strike, the station was "slightly damaged" and stopped pumping diesel fuel to the Moscow Ring Oil Pipeline.

The commander noted that the facility was hit "numerous times."

He announced the continuation of such strikes.

The distance from this station to the Russian-Ukrainian border is more than 600 kilometers in a straight line: