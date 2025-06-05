"Up to the elbow in blood, but with a maiden's veil." Kyslytsia responded to Putin about "political culture"
Moscow officials who directed the killings of Ukrainians are covering their arrogance with a girlish veil, wrote Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia , commenting on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement about the alleged "lack of political culture" in Kyiv.
"It's hard to say what he (Putin – ed.) is talking about. I don't think it's about the complaints of Volodymyr Medinsky , whom I asked not to raise my voice at me last time in Istanbul, reminding him that I don't work for the Russian government or for him," Kyslytsia wrote.
The diplomat added that, unlike the Russian delegation, he expects a serious dialogue, "not theater in the spirit of the UN Security Council with Vasily Nebenzia."
"It's no surprise that even if they're not literally up to their elbows in blood after killing thousands of Ukrainians with their own hands, the gangster Moscow officials who at least directed the killers cover their arrogance with a maiden's veil," Kyslytsa's post reads.
We will remind, on June 4, Putin told propaganda media that "the Kyiv authorities do not possess elementary political culture, allowing themselves to directly insult those with whom they are trying to reach an agreement."
- On June 3, Kyslytsia commented on the statement of the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev regarding achieving peace with Ukraine. According to him, "deadly naive" or "useful idiots" believe that Moscow is acting in good faith and is interested in achieving peace.
- On June 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky offered Russia a "ceasefire" before a potential meeting with Putin.
- On the same day, US President Trump held a phone conversation with Putin . During it, the Kremlin leader threatened to "respond" to Ukraine for the attack on the airports. Zelensky responded by saying that Russia was showing the middle finger to the world.