US Federal Court finds Trump's tariffs unconstitutional and overturns them

The court's decision nullifies Trump's tariff decrees. But not all of them

Donald Trump (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS/EPA)

The U.S. Court of International Trade has barred President Donald Trump from imposing some of his highest tariffs on China and other U.S. trading partners, ruling that federal law does not give him "unlimited authority" to tax imports from almost every country in the world. This was reported by The New York Times and Politico .

On Wednesday, April 28, a panel of judges ruled that Trump's tariffs "exceed any authority" granted to the US president by the Emergency Powers Act. Judges declared that many of Trump's tariffs were illegal, but not all.

"It was not clear exactly when and how the tariffs would be stopped. The decision gave the executive branch of government up to 10 days to complete the bureaucratic process of stopping them," the article says.

The Trump administration immediately filed an appeal.

The court's ruling does not affect tariffs imposed by the Trump administration under separate legal authorities, including duties on steel, aluminum and automobiles and other.

At the same time, this decision annulled Trump's executive orders imposing 25 percent duties on Canadian and Mexican goods and a 20 percent tariff on Chinese goods .

In addition, the 10 percent tariff imposed on all US trading partners to address the trade deficit was canceled. Also, "reciprocal" tariffs of 20% to 50% for about 60 trading partners have been suspended, to take effect on July 9 if foreign governments fail to reach an agreement with the White House by then.