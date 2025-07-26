US military announces elimination of ISIS leader in Syria

Central Command forces carry out a raid that results in the elimination of a senior ISIS leader

ISIS terrorists (Illustrative photo: EPA)

In Syria, one of the leaders of the Islamic State, Diya Zawb Muslim al-Hardani, and his two sons, Abdullah Diya al-Hardani and Abd al-Rahman Diya Zawb al-Hardani, associated with ISIS, were killed. About reported U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

It is noted that the forces of the Central Command carried out a raid that killed a senior ISIS leader.

CENTCOM added that three children and three women who were at the scene were not injured.

CENTCOM Commander General Eric Kurillo announced "relentless pursuit of ISIS terrorists wherever they are."

"Together with our partners and allies, U.S. Central Command is committed to the ultimate defeat of ISIS terrorists who threaten the region, our allies and our homeland," the commander said.