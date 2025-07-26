US military announces elimination of ISIS leader in Syria
In Syria, one of the leaders of the Islamic State, Diya Zawb Muslim al-Hardani, and his two sons, Abdullah Diya al-Hardani and Abd al-Rahman Diya Zawb al-Hardani, associated with ISIS, were killed. About reported U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).
It is noted that the forces of the Central Command carried out a raid that killed a senior ISIS leader.
CENTCOM added that three children and three women who were at the scene were not injured.
CENTCOM Commander General Eric Kurillo announced "relentless pursuit of ISIS terrorists wherever they are."
"Together with our partners and allies, U.S. Central Command is committed to the ultimate defeat of ISIS terrorists who threaten the region, our allies and our homeland," the commander said.
- december 8, 2024 The United States strikes at ISIS in Syria and warned all organizations not to cooperate with terrorists.
- On the same day, the rebels took Damascus and declared regime change Assad. Ukrainian military intelligence stated that against the backdrop of the overthrow of the Assad regime russians withdraw ships from Syrian base in Tartus and transfer the remaining weapons by air from the Hmeymim air base.
- february 1 US strikes at ISIS in Somalia after Trump's order.
- In March, Trump announced the elimination of the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq.
