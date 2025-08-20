Vakarchuk, Maguchikh and the Web. Zelensky presents "National Legend of Ukraine" awards

The President awarded the "National Legend of Ukraine" award to the SBU team for Operation "Spider Web"

Presentation of the award (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the National Legend of Ukraine award. Among this year's winners are the singer and leader of the band "Okean Elzy" Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, athlete, Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh and the Security Service of Ukraine team, reports Office of the President.

The Head of State emphasized that the award was of great importance and aimed at honoring Ukraine's talents, geniuses and heroes.

This year, Zelenskyy presented ten National Legend of Ukraine awards to military personnel, athletes, artists, and philanthropists. The recipients of the award are:

← Svyatoslav Vakarchuk is a singer, musician, and leader of the band Okean Elzy;

← Volodymyr Horbulin – First Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine;

← the SBU team for Operation Web;

← Serhiy Lyfar – ballet dancer, choreographer (posthumously). The award will be presented to the Serge Lifar Kyiv Academy of Dance;

← Yaroslava Maguchikh is an athlete and Olympic champion. The award will be presented upon her return to Ukraine from abroad;

← Lyudmyla Monastyrska is an opera singer;

← Anatolii Kryvolap is an artist;

← Andriy Semyankiv is a captain in the medical service and a writer;

← James Constantine Temerty is a philanthropist;

← Vasyl Zinkevich is a singer, People's Artist of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine.

The National Legend of Ukraine award was introduced in 2021.

Photo: Office of the President

Photo: Office of the President

Photo: Office of the President

Photo: Office of the President

Photo: Office of the President

Photo: Office of the President